MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two executive leaders at VITAS Healthcare have been promoted to top operational roles. Joel Wherley now serves as president and chief operating officer (COO) and Bryan Wysong as executive vice president (EVP) of operations for the nation’s leading end-of-life care provider.

In recognition of the ongoing contributions to VITAS and parent company Chemed Corporation, Nick Westfall has been named as VITAS chairman and chief executive officer. This primary responsibility is in addition to his continually expanding duties as EVP of Chemed Corporation.

This announcement follows several other recent strategic promotions as the hospice company adjusts to continued growth in high-quality patient care throughout the US. These changes enable the organization to proactively prepare for further development opportunities ahead. VITAS continues to lead the hospice community as one of the largest end-of-life care providers in the country.

JOEL WHERLEY, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Wherley has been an integral part of VITAS since 2016 when he joined the organization as senior vice president of operations. A year later, he was promoted to EVP and COO. Throughout his tenure, Wherley has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a steadfast commitment to advancing the VITAS mission of providing exceptional patient and family care.

In his expanded role as president and COO, Wherley now leads and oversees day-to-day field operations, clinical services, business development and physicians’ leadership.

Before joining VITAS, Wherley held executive-level positions at prominent healthcare companies such as American HomePatient, Hospice Advantage and Gentiva. He also serves on the board of directors of the South Florida Hospital and Healthcare Association and was honored as an inaugural advisory board member for The Home Care Innovation + Investment Conference (HI2) in 2022.

He is an alumnus of the University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College with degrees in respiratory therapy and business administration, management and operations.

BRYAN WYSONG, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

Wysong’s journey with VITAS began in 2014 as an internal management consultant. He swiftly rose through the ranks to hold various leadership positions, culminating in his recent role as senior vice president of operational performance. Wysong’s promotion to EVP of operations underscores his contributions to the organization’s success and his commitment to operational excellence.

In addition to his existing responsibilities within operational performance, high-acuity and quality improvement, Wysong now oversees the home medical equipment division, VITAS Palliative Care entities and the VITAS hospice admissions team.

Over the past 10 years, Wysong has played a pivotal role in driving business results and operational improvement initiatives. Prior to joining VITAS, he held senior leadership positions at Capital One and Deloitte. He has served on multiple committees and work groups for the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, including current service on the Quality and Standards Committee.

He holds an executive MBA from the University of Michigan and bachelor’s degrees in transportation and logistics, management information systems and German from The Ohio State University.

“These promotions reflect our organization’s deep commitment to develop talent and empower our leaders to continue to elevate the care and comfort we provide to our patients and their caregivers,” said Westfall. “Since hiring both Joel and Bryan to VITAS, they have demonstrated outstanding leadership and dedication to our mission, and I’m confident that they will continue to drive innovation and excellence in their expanded roles. VITAS continues to pride ourselves on how we cultivate and recognize talent, just as both Joel and Bryan’s promotions follow four recent additions to the executive team this year and three executive advancements in November.”

As one of the nation’s longest-serving hospice providers, VITAS has witnessed continual growth in service delivery to more patients and families throughout the US. The end-of-life care provider has also seen industry-leading rates of employee engagement and retention. VITAS was recently awarded best-in-class for employee experience for healthcare employers throughout North America.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 50 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 10,537 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 25 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2023, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,455. Visit www.vitas.com.

