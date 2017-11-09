VITEC to Demonstrate its Military-Grade Video Streaming Solutions at Milipol Paris 2017

PARIS, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest high-performance military-grade video streaming solutions on stand E 167 at Milipol Paris 2017, Nov. 21-24, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in hall 6.

“VITEC’s solutions are engineered to provide high-quality imagery in real time, utilizing extremely low bandwidth so that government agencies and military units can effectively disseminate live feeds and recorded video assets to decision makers and personnel in the field,” said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC.

At the show, VITEC will showcase its rugged appliances: the recently introduced MGW Diamond TOUGH, a multichannel HEVC/H.264 encoder, and MGW Pico TOUGH, the ultra-compact, power-efficient H.264 encoder. Both appliances pack all capabilities for streaming any type of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) or Situational Awareness (SA) video originating from ground vehicles, manned or unmanned airborne platforms, and marine vessels. VITEC’s appliances are designed to meet the MIL-STD and DO-160 standards and are not subject to jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of State.

VITEC will also demonstrate the MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, the industry’s leading portable, hardware-based HEVC 10-bit encode/decode solution. Powered by VITEC’s proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), the MGW Ace Encoder delivers unparalleled video quality at any bitrate. With a wide selection of I/Os and field-proven stream protection technology, the encoder streams video, audio, and KLV metadata using half the bandwidth required by today’s H.264 encoding solutions. When paired with the MGW Ace Decoder, the end-to-end solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, error-free video streams over any network.

For dissemination and content management of full motion video streams and files – VITEC will be showing FITIS™ — an all-in-one solution that can be rapidly deployed in the field or in a secure, hosted site to serve as the central interface for managing live and recorded IPTV content, user access rights, and video distribution workflows. The solution enables decision makers and analysts to quickly view, archive, retrieve, and manipulate ISR footage and tactical military video streams. FITIS also offers editing and collaboration capabilities for analyzing and sharing video assets with KLV/STANAG metadata.

More information on VITEC’s full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

