Breaking News
Home / Top News / VITEC to Demonstrate its Military-Grade Video Streaming Solutions at Milipol Paris 2017

VITEC to Demonstrate its Military-Grade Video Streaming Solutions at Milipol Paris 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

PARIS, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will showcase its latest high-performance military-grade video streaming solutions on stand E 167 at Milipol Paris 2017, Nov. 21-24, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in hall 6.

“VITEC’s solutions are engineered to provide high-quality imagery in real time, utilizing extremely low bandwidth so that government agencies and military units can effectively disseminate live feeds and recorded video assets to decision makers and personnel in the field,” said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC.

At the show, VITEC will showcase its rugged appliances: the recently introduced MGW Diamond TOUGH, a multichannel HEVC/H.264 encoder, and MGW Pico TOUGH, the ultra-compact, power-efficient H.264 encoder. Both appliances pack all capabilities for streaming any type of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) or Situational Awareness (SA) video originating from ground vehicles, manned or unmanned airborne platforms, and marine vessels. VITEC’s appliances are designed to meet the MIL-STD and DO-160 standards and are not subject to jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of State. 

VITEC will also demonstrate the MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, the industry’s leading portable, hardware-based HEVC 10-bit encode/decode solution. Powered by VITEC’s proprietary second-generation HEVC Codec (GEN2), the MGW Ace Encoder delivers unparalleled video quality at any bitrate. With a wide selection of I/Os and field-proven stream protection technology, the encoder streams video, audio, and KLV metadata using half the bandwidth required by today’s H.264 encoding solutions. When paired with the MGW Ace Decoder, the end-to-end solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, error-free video streams over any network.

For dissemination and content management of full motion video streams and files – VITEC will be showing FITIS™ —  an all-in-one solution that can be rapidly deployed in the field or in a secure, hosted site to serve as the central interface for managing live and recorded IPTV content, user access rights, and video distribution workflows. The solution enables decision makers and analysts to quickly view, archive, retrieve, and manipulate ISR footage and tactical military video streams. FITIS also offers editing and collaboration capabilities for analyzing and sharing video assets with KLV/STANAG metadata.

More information on VITEC’s full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC
VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship.  © 2017 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/171109VITEC.docx
Image Link:  www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_Diamond_TOUGH.jpeg

Media Contact:
Peggy Blaze
InGear
Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693
Email: [email protected]		  

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.