When Satyaki Mitra’s father developed a mild fever in mid-March, the graduate student in Philadelphia wasn’t especially worried. He told his 57-year-old father, living in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, to get tested for the new coronavirus.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China says imported virus cases raise risk of new infection wave - March 29, 2020
- China guards against second wave of coronavirus coming from abroad - March 29, 2020
- Vitriol and violence: A coronavirus death exposes paranoia in India - March 29, 2020