Vivacitas Oncology Announces Additions to Leadership Team and Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivacitas Oncology, Inc. (“Vivacitas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the addition of Mark Suseck as new Director and Chief Executive Officer and Frank D. Heuszel as Director.

Mr. Suseck brings significant experience in the Biotech, Biopharmaceutical, and MedTech industries. He has worked in large, diversified healthcare companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Baxter, and startup enterprises.

His experience in strategic planning, business and product development, commercialization, and fundraising makes him an excellent addition to lead the Company as it expands in the marketplace.

“I’m delighted to be part Vivacitas at this time and joining their efforts to deliver new treatment options to cancer patients worldwide,” said the newly appointed CEO.

Mr. Suseck obtained an undergraduate degree in Economics from Rutgers University, with minors in Education and Philosophy; completed the Executive Management Program at the University of Michigan Business School.

Frank D. Heuszel currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of DSS, Inc. (“DSS”), an NYSE American publicly traded company. He manages the strategic direction, growth, day-to-day operations, and governance of the New York-based multinational company. DSS is currently an equity investor in Vivacitas.

His experience in a wide array of finance and capital, legal and regulatory, strategy, and general business matters will add significant value to the Board of the Company.

“Vivacitas is a good fit with our desire to address unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness, and I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to advance their efforts.”

Mr. Heuszel graduated from the University of Texas at Austin from the McCombs School of Business and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence with honors from South Texas College of Law. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor.

Mr. Heuszel is also a member of the Texas State Bar, the Houston Bar Association, Association of Corporate Counsel, Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Section.

Commenting on the appointments, Co-founder, Interim CFO, and Director Scott VanderMeer said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Mark and Frank to the Vivacitas team. Both bring impressive career credentials and values that align perfectly with the principles we stand for at Vivacitas. Their contribution will build on our strengths as we move to the next level.”

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on combating those cancers that have proven to be frustratingly resistant to current treatment modalities. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP with the intent to improve upon well-known chemotherapies with demonstrated effect, but which also possess challenges with potency, toxicity, stability, and other issues limiting their use. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas continues to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in our fight against intractable cancers and our pursuit of new treatment options for patients and their families worldwide.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

