Nationally recognized specialists explored the effectiveness of digital digestive care for diverse and socially vulnerable populations

CHICAGO, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivante Health , the employee benefit for digestive care, today announced the presentation of results from its latest clinical study at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2024. Presented by Dr. Hau Liu, Vivante Health’s Chief Medical Officer, the findings cover the impact of Vivante Health’s GIThrive program on health outcomes for demographically diverse and socially vulnerable populations.

Knowing that there are significant disparities in access to GI care and digestive outcomes across gender, racial/ethnic, and socioeconomic groups, Vivante Health conducted a study to better understand how diverse populations use GIThrive and the program’s effects on patient-reported outcomes. Results showed that participants from diverse gender, race/ethnicity, and social vulnerability strata all reported significant and similar improvements in digestive symptoms and patient-reported outcomes when using a digital digestive chronic care program.

“This study offers insight into the effectiveness of GIThrive for all of our members and suggests the program can help reduce disparities in digestive care,” says Dr. Hau Liu, Chief Medical Officer at Vivante Health. Digital digestive chronic care programs like GIThrive are a powerful tool to treat people who have historically had poorer access to and outcomes from GI care.”

Key findings presented include:

At baseline, 79% of participants had at least moderate symptom severity for one or more GI symptoms, and at the end of the intervention, 85% reported significant symptom improvement.

Participants of all genders, races/ethnicities, and social vulnerability strata engaged with GIThrive and experienced significant and similar symptom improvement.

Participants reported feeling a greater control of their health, better able to manage their digestive symptoms, increased happiness, and improved productivity.

“Millions of people across the country suffer from GI distress, but socially vulnerable groups often have worse outcomes with IBS, IBD, and other chronic digestive ailments,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. “We’re dedicated to offering GI care for everyone who may need it, with a clear path to improve their gut health and enjoy a better quality of life.”

Vivante Health has raised $47 million in total funding and recently added renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Hamed Khalili and nationally recognized health services researcher Dr. Dena Bravata to its Clinical Advisory Board.

“Digital health interventions can be an excellent way to support vulnerable populations needing access to high-quality specialty care. This study’s exciting findings suggest that virtual digestive disease management is engaging and effective across heterogeneous groups,” said Dr. Bravata. “We look forward to continuing our research around health equity for people suffering from gastrointestinal issues.”

For more information about Vivante Health, visit www.vivantehealth.com . The full presentation and complete study methodology can be found here: Participation in a Digital Digestive Chronic Care Program Improves Health Outcomes in Demographically Diverse and Socially Vulnerable Populations

About Vivante Health

Vivante Health is a leading digital health company and sponsored benefit. Its platform, GIThrive, lets members connect with specialists, track GI-related symptoms and trigger foods, and get personalized care plans. For employers, Vivante Health decreases healthcare costs, reduces absenteeism, and makes for happier employees – gut-first.