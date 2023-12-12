GIThrive Now Available to Thousands of Americans Suffering from Digestive Issues

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital digestive health solution provider Vivante Health today announced the addition of its GIThrive solution to the Evernorth Digital Health Formulary , which connects employers, insurers, and customers with innovative, affordable, and evidence-based care that meets their broader health care needs. GIThrive is the first digestive health platform selected for the Evernorth Digital Health Formulary, offering a valuable new option that can help improve the quality of life and reduce medical claims for people coping with digestive ailments.

Nearly one in four Americans suffers from a digestive disorder or undiagnosed digestive symptoms, taking a profound personal and emotional toll on their daily lives while also contributing to productivity loss and absenteeism at work. GIThrive helps users control their symptoms by providing personalized care plans based on initial intake and data continually gathered throughout their journey, along with 24/7 access to registered dietitians and health coaches and a broad selection of online educational resources. The platform’s advanced technology helps deliver the right care at the right time.

In addition, GIThrive uniquely provides care across the digestive disease spectrum, from common yet often debilitating conditions like IBS and GERD to complex conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease needing high levels of care coordination. Ninety-one percent of GIThrive users report symptom improvement, 82% say they can better manage their digestive symptoms, and 81% feel more in control of their health. Results also include an overall reduction in digestive-related healthcare spend because of increased medication adherence and behavior modification, leading to fewer emergency visits and inpatient admissions.

Solutions on the Evernorth Digital Health Formulary have been reviewed by physicians, pharmacists, and user experience experts. Each solution must meet standards for clinical effectiveness, compliance security and privacy requirements, value, and usability to be included. Employers and health plans that adopt solutions included in the Digital Health Formulary benefit from this rigorous evaluation – producing a best-in-class set of digital health solutions.

“The Evernorth Digital Health Formulary is the gold standard of digital health offerings for corporate benefits programs and insurance plans, so qualifying for inclusion is a strong validation of the value of our GIThrive platform for people grappling with digestive health issues,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health.

“Inclusion on Evernorth’s Digital Health Formulary means that thousands of new customers have access to a solution that can help them manage their chronic GI issues and get the care they need for a better quality of life,” said Karl Greiter, President and COO at Vivante Health. “Expanding access to more people with chronic GI symptoms will help us pursue our mission of providing affordable, accessible care for the more than 70 million Americans worldwide suffering in silence.”

The Evernorth Digital Health Formulary also offers solutions for cardiovascular, pulmonary, musculoskeletal, diabetes and inflammatory care, as well as women’s health, behavioral health, substance use disorder and caregiver solutions. A full list is available at https://www.evernorth.com/our-solutions/digital-health-formulary .