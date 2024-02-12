FIRST ON FOX – Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is unveiling his endorsement criteria for other political hopefuls he dubs “The American Truth Pledge.”
Speaking with Fox News Digital, Ramaswamy said he has received “a flood of inbound requests for endorsements” after he suspended his 2024 campaign last month and threw his support behind former President Trump. But in order for them to earn his endorsement, they must
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Colorado Democrats push to allow non-residents access to medically assisted suicide - February 13, 2024
- House committee asks Columbia for records of foreign donations, DEI and more in antisemitism probe - February 13, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem backpedals after refusing to condemn phrase seen as calling for ‘extermination’ of Jews - February 13, 2024