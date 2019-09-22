Vivendi set to widen legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy: sources

Vivendi is taking steps to widen its legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy, in a move that indicates the French media group has not liquidated its stake in the Italian broadcaster, two sources close to the matter said.
