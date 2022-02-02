Viventium Partners with ZayZoon to Deliver Access to Earned Wages to Employees and Caregivers

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience, flexible software, and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right, and ZayZoon, a market leader in providing earned wage access and employee financial wellness to small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration between Viventium and ZayZoon provides a seamless integration, enabling employees and caregivers to access their earned wages instantly, while promoting financial wellness and improving employee retention.

“We’re thrilled to continue our efforts to empower employees and caregivers with more pay options,” said Dan Neuburger, Viventium CEO. “ZayZoon is a company that deeply cares about offering best practices to clients as well as their employees and promoting overall financial wellness. This is increasingly important to Viventium’s clients, especially healthcare clients, as they work to recruit and retain top talent.”

By offering this voluntary benefit to Viventium clients, employees can reduce financial stress while employers can improve retention and productivity with a more engaged workforce.

“When I read ‘the healthiest payroll process’ front and center on Viventium’s website, I knew we had found a like-minded partner,” said Tate Hackert, President and Co-Founder of ZayZoon. “We’re ecstatic to partner with Viventium to make that process even healthier with ZayZoon Wages On-Demand. We’re proud to offer Viventium clients an employee benefit that reduces the financial stress faced by their workforce and ultimately improves employee health and wellness.”

To learn more about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com.

To learn more about ZayZoon, visit https://www.zayzoon.com.

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on Twitter.

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with companies of all sizes to provide their staff access to our suite of products including Wages On-Demand, Financial Education, and personal finance tools. Workers around the world rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles — we aim to help break that cycle. ZayZoon’s on-demand access to wages helps reduce financial stress and improve workplace satisfaction and productivity.

Contact:

press@viventium.com