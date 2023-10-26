BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, released its Fall 2023 Reports for payroll and HR software. Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution built for post-acute care, achieved Easiest Admin, Best Meets Requirements, High Performer, and Easiest To Do Business With awards based on the responses of real users for each of the payroll and HR software-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

“Viventium is excited to be recognized for our market-leading human capital management suite,” said Julieann Esper Rainville, Viventium’s Chief Executive Officer. “At the core of what we do is making sure every caregiver is paid right. We surround this with the highest level of service in the industry.”

Viventium achieved placements in the payroll and HR software reports by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the payroll and HR software categories. For inclusion in these reports, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Viventium) on Viventium’s G2 profile .