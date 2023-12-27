Atlanta, GA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VHAQ, VHAQW, VHAQR, VHAQU the “Company”) announces that, as previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 26, 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) on December 22, 2023, stating that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s Common Stock, Units and Rights (collectively, the “Securities”) pursuant to Sections 119(b) and 119(f) of the NYSE American Company Guide because the Company failed to consummate a business combination within 36 months of the effectiveness of its initial public offering registration statement, or such shorter period that the Company specified in its registration statement.

The Company has a right to request that a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange review the delisting determination, provided a written request for such review is requested no later than December 29, 2023. The Company intends to make a request for the review of the delisting determination. At this time, the Securities have not been suspended and will continue to trade.

About Viveon Health Acquisition Corp.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is the Company’s intention to pursue prospective targets that are focused on the regenerative medicine, spine and orthopedic industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “seeks,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this press release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning the Company’s performance, business and future events. Such forward looking statements are based on management’s expectations, beliefs and forecasts concerning future events impacting the Company. You are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they were to ever materialize or prove incorrect, could cause actual results to differ materially from the from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation, except as required by law, to provide updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in our expectations or future events.