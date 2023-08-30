CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it has been awarded a place on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service 2024 in the “Ticketing” category.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2024 America’s Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years.

“Putting fans first has been a pillar of our success to date, and one that has set us apart from the rest,” said Stan Chia, Vivid Seats CEO. “We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek again for our strong track record of providing excellence in customer service. With a commitment to continually raising the bar and increasing customer satisfaction, our efforts have not only earned Vivid Seats a loyal following but some of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry.”

The America’s Best Customer Service 2024 title recognizes companies that value its customers and provide excellent customer service. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected, and the survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 166 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. For each category, the most relevant brands were included in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover, or market share. The final assessment and rankings were based on the Likelihood of Recommendation, Quality of Communication, Professional Competence, Range of Services, Customer Focus, and Accessibility.

Vivid Seats provides exceptional value through the ticket industry’s only loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards. By allowing fans to earn loyalty rewards on every purchase that they can redeem for ticket credits, the program provides fans with the opportunity to attend more of their favorite events and, most importantly, make lifetime memories while doing so. In addition to ticket savings, Vivid Seats Rewards includes fan benefits ranging from surprise upgrades to exclusive experiences.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans can earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Clippers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

