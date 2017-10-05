VivoPower International PLC Chief Executive Officer to present at the MicroCap Conference in New York on October 5, 2017

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carl Weatherley-White, Chief Executive Officer of VivoPower International PLC (“VivoPower”) (NASDAQ:VVPR), will present on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the MicroCap Conference in New York. Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a copy of the presentation materials at www.vivopower.com/shareholders.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a global solar power company that develops and operates an installed solar power asset base in a capital efficient manner. VivoPower does this by aggregating photovoltaic (PV) solar projects underpinned by long term power purchasing agreements and then arranges corporate and project financing, engineering design and equipment procurement and manages the construction and development of such solar PV projects for asset owners. VivoPower intends to leverage this asset base to sell distributed generation power, and manage and provide power support services (encompassing operations, maintenance and optimization) and data driven energy services for commercial, industrial and government customers, pursuant to long term contracts with the asset owners so as to maximize the performance and value of their solar assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the benefits of the transactions described in this communication and plans to make future repurchases of VivoPower’s ordinary shares, including the amount of shares that may be repurchased. These statements are based on VivoPower’s managements’ current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower’s business. These risks uncertainties and contingencies include business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes and other factors set forth in VivoPower’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

