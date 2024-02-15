LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of highly effective proprietary treatments for sleep related breathing disorders (including all severities of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the immediate exercise of an outstanding common stock purchase warrant held by an institutional investor to purchase an aggregate of 980,393 shares of Vivos common stock for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.0 million.
