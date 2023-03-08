LITTLETON, Colo., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ:VVOS), a medical device and technology company that delivers training and a full line of highly effective proprietary oral appliances for the treatment of breathing related sleep disorders in adults, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, today announced that Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and CEO and Brad Amman, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:30 pm PT (4:30 pm ET).

The conference is being held virtually and in-person in Dana Point, CA from March 12-14, 2023. Mr. Huntsman and Mr. Amman will participate in the fireside chat with ROTH senior research analyst Scott Henry and conduct one-to-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat at a link that will be available on Vivos’ investor relations page at: https://vivos.com/investor-relations.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and company presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in various growth sectors. To learn more and submit a registration request or a 1-on-1 meeting, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2023Registration.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing related sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for treating mild to moderate OSA. It has proven effective in approximately 31,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,650 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the presentations referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results (including items discussed at the ROTH Conference) may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos’ expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

