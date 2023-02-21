Chairman and CEO Kirk Huntsman to Present at 12:35 pm ET

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ:VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults, today announced that Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference at 12:35 pm ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company invites institutional and individual investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time interactive presentation.

Anyone interested in joining the Vivos presentation can register at this link below:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595541&tp_key=7d6588b9a9&sti=vvos

You may submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions during the live event.

The Company’s presentation will be available on Vivos’ website at: https://vivos.com/investor-relations/ and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. The Vivos Method represents the first clinically effective nonsurgical, noninvasive, nonpharmaceutical and cost-effective solution. It has proven effective in approximately 31,000 patients treated worldwide by more than 1,650 trained dentists.

The Vivos Method includes the Vivos Complete Airway Repositioning and/or Expansion (CARE) appliance therapy and associated protocols that alter the size, shape and position of the soft tissues that comprise a patient’s upper airway and/or palate. The Vivos Method opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes SleepImage diagnostic technology under its VivoScore program for home sleep testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using The Vivos Method.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

For those unable to join the event live on the day of the conference , an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to the presentation after the event.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Julie Gannon

Investor Relations Officer

720-442-8113

jgannon@vivoslife.com