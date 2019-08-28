VIVUS to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VIVUS, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVUS) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John Amos, Chief Executive Officer at VIVUS, will present at the following conferences:

RHK Capital 4th Annual Disruptive Growth Conference hosted by ReedSmith at 10:20 A.M. ET on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New York.



21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference at 1:45 P.M. ET on Monday, September 9, 2019 in New York.

An audio webcast of both presentations will be available in the events and presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website, or by clicking here .

About VIVUS

VIVUS is a biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies that focus on advancing treatments for patients with serious unmet medical needs. For more information about the Company, please visit www.vivus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “opportunity” and “should,” among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed on February 26, 2019, and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

VIVUS, Inc.

Mark Oki

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

650-934-5200

Lazar Partners

David Carey

[email protected]

212-687-1768