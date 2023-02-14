The talented team will work to expand the flourishing merchant base and provide innovative solutions to small businesses in rural America

WAUKEE, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VizyPay , a leading payment processing fintech for America’s small businesses, today announces the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of Director of ISO Partnerships Ricky Onofre, Regional Director Tod Kellen and Regional Director Erik Martinez. Together they will bring VizyPay’s services across the Midwest by delivering transparent, cost-saving payment processing services to small town businesses.

As director of ISO partnerships, Onofre will maintain strong relationships with key decision makers within the sales and payments space and identify new opportunities for partnerships with independent sales organizations (ISOs). He’ll also act as a mentor, coach and leader to the ISOs, providing guidance, training and development insights. With four years at VizyPay, Onofre started in 2019 as a sales director and has since worked up the leaderboard.

“Our goal is to show the mom-and-pop shops of the Midwest that adopting new technology tools and CRM processes doesn’t have to be intimidating. It is my job to coach our ISO partners so they can provide that expert insight and introduce simple but powerful payments technology to small businesses that’ll only elevate their capabilities,” said Onofre. “I’m so excited to be in a place that is supporting the backbone of the country – small business owners – and ensuring their success through innovation.”

Kellen and Martinez join VizyPay as veterans of the industry, bringing over 50 years of combined experience to foster the relationships within their respective regions. The two will develop B2B sales force teams and have a hand in disrupting the payments space across the Midwest and coast to coast by leveraging VizyPay’s premier offerings. Kellen is a board member of the Midwest Acquirers Association which acts as a resource for the payments community in the Midwest.

“We’re thrilled to see the promotion of a hard worker such as Ricky and to have Tod and Erik join a robust group of individuals who are passionate about disrupting payments and helping small businesses,” said VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab. “Erik and Tod will be bringing in the next generation of payments professionals and I have no doubt they’ll bring excellence and quality service to our merchants across the country.”

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #45 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with an outstanding 8000% growth since its founding in 2017.