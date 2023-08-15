The Des Moines-based fintech’s impressive growth year-after-year supports the Midwest’s Silicon Prairie ecosystem of small businesses

WAUKEE, Iowa, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VizyPay, a leading payment processing fintech that serves small businesses in rural America, today announces its inclusion on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-owned companies in America, ranking No. 1841 with a growth rate of 305%. This marks the third year in a row that the bootstrapped company has made the prestigious list. Additionally, it is the No. 9 fastest-growing company in Des Moines and No. 10 in Iowa.

VizyPay has propelled forward and exceeded expectations annually, becoming one of the most recognizable fintech payment processors in the industry. The company supports 354 employees, grew by 281%, surpassed $5 billion in total payments processed since its inception in 2017, and services 12,000 small businesses in rural America.

“Our dedication to aiding rural small businesses provides us with a unique perspective and drive to be a leader building up this Silicon Prairie in the Midwest. As a result, we’ve been recognized by the Inc. 5000 three years in a row,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “There is an untapped need for affordable and accessible fintech services here, and we take pride in being the ones to deliver world-class services to these people.”

This year, the fintech has been busy streamlining services for merchants with an overhaul to its proprietary payment processing app, VizyPOS . It additionally launched a unique a dvisory board of leaders to guide strategic growth objectives and enhanced its product lineup with the introduction of its Dual Pricing Program that increases payment transparency for small business owners.

“Each year, I become more impressed with the work our team has done to make VizyPay an inspiring, innovative and successful company. Each year that we are included on this list, I’m humbled with how far we’ve come,” said VizyPay Executive Sales Director Frank Pagano. “Our staff comes in every day ready to make a difference and put their best foot forward. We have an incredible group of individuals here. We work hard and we play hard – that is the VizyPay way.

VizyPay ranked No. 918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list and No. 45 in 2021. VizyPay also received recognition on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list , ranking No. 85. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . For more information about VizyPay, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

