The holiday supports small businesses and encourages consumers to shop locally

WAUKEE, Iowa, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VizyPay , a leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, is thrilled to celebrate Look Local First Day for the second time ever on November 18. Part of VizyPay’s Look Local First movement, Look Local First Day was officially declared by Waukee’s Mayor and Chamber of Commerce in 2022. Look Local First Day is dedicated to celebrating entrepreneurs and empowering consumers to choose local businesses over big-box retailers.

The extra effort to shop local is worth it. Local businesses generate 70% more local economic activity per square foot than big box retail and employ 58.9 million people – which makes up nearly half of the country’s total employee workforce. This means every dollar spent at a small business is a dollar reinvested in the local community. As a small business champion, VizyPay challenges consumers across the nation to support their local businesses on Look Local First Day, throughout the holiday season and year-round.

“No one supports our communities the way locally owned small businesses do. Look Local First Day is a gesture to show how much we care about what they do for our society and the impacts they have on our everyday lives,” said Look Local First Senior Brand Specialist Akilah Anders. “In addition to raising awareness and driving community support, VizyPay also provides resources year-round to help entrepreneurs thrive and succeed.”

Most recently, VizyPay joined forces with the Greater Des Moines Partnership to host an Entrepreneur Field Day. The Entrepreneur Field Day series creates opportunities for peer-to-peer knowledge and skill sets to create resilient entrepreneurs and continue to build a strong small business and startup community in Central Iowa. Taking place on November 16 at its HQ, VizyPay will teach local entrepreneurs about bootstrapping a tech company, building company culture, establishing national marketing campaigns and more. Anyone can register for the free event at this link .

Consumers looking for other ways to offer support can check out VizyPay’s Look Local First merchandise . All proceeds are donated back to the cause. Find out more about the Look Local First movement and small businesses to support on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

For more information on VizyPay please visit www.vizypay.com .

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.

