With a two-year revenue growth of 187 percent the payment processing fintech makes a second consecutive appearance on the Midwest region’s list of fastest growing private companies

WAUKEE, Iowa, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VizyPay , an industry-disrupting payment processing fintech with a mission to empower small-town businesses with simple, reliable and transparent services, ranked No. 86 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest . This prestigious list includes the fastest-growing private companies in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In VizyPay’s second consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, it ranked No. 2 in Iowa and No. 5 in financial services.

“Year after year, VizyPay is shaking up the Midwest by bringing innovation and opportunity to the region. Our transparent payments solutions, powerful technology and rapidly growing, dedicated team are reshaping the stagnant payments industry for the better,” said CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “We’re proud to be a key pillar of the Midwest’s flourishing economy. By eliminating unnecessary payment processing fees, small business owners across rural America can keep more of their hard-earned money and reinvest it back into the communities they serve.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, the private companies on the list had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 22,750 jobs and nearly $13.9 billion to the Midwest region’s economy.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Completely bootstrapped since its inception in 2017, VizyPay has achieved outstanding success, ranking No. 918 in America and No. 4 in Iowa on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695 percent. The company has rapidly expanded in recent years, installing more than 12,000 merchants across the nation, partnering with more than 700 independent sales contractors and onboarding 100 talented, in-house employees.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

Media Contact

Ericka Rivera

Uproar PR for VizyPay

erivera@uproarpr.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.