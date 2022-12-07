The program seamlessly incorporates card swipe fees into pricing, ultimately allowing small businesses to eliminate unnecessary fees

WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VizyPay , an industry-disrupting payment processing fintech company, today announces is was named a bronze winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year for Small or Medium Business category in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards , the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. VizyPay earned this honor for its Cash Discount Program (CDP).

Focused on bringing robust yet simple payments processing technology to small businesses in rural areas traditionally underserved by industry giants, VizyPay’s CDP provides unlimited monthly credit card processing for a low month-to-month subscription. Additionally, CDP helps businesses build the cost of processing into their pricing, allowing them to offset up to 100% of processing fees and maintain the same profit margin on every sale regardless of payment type. To expand access to CDP, VizyPay launched its VizyPOS for PAX Smart Terminals and True Cash Discount App for Clover POS systems, allowing merchants to seamlessly incorporate CDP with just a tap of a button. To date, VizyPay’s CDP has saved small merchants more than $27 million total in fees, empowering entrepreneurs to invest more money back into their businesses.

“Our flagship Cash Discount Program continues to be on the cutting edge of innovation for small businesses even years after its debut. As VizyPay grows, expanding our reach across the Midwest and beyond, we are giving more entrepreneurs access to proprietary payments technology that simplifies their day-to-day life without costing an arm and a leg,” VizyPay CEO Austin Mac Nab said.

The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners’ continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.

“Best in Biz Awards showcase the best of the best in products and services for companies desperately needing solutions in our rapidly changing world, particularly with the substantial staffing shortages companies are experiencing globally,” said Rob Enderle, Unfiltered Opinion, having judged his first Best in Biz Awards. “The awards showcase an unbiased view of tools that could impact many struggling companies, particularly SMBs, which often lack the resources and dedicated IT personnel to flesh out critical options adequately.”

Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners .

VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.