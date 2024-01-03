Russia’s presidential is a foregone conclusion, but the appearance of democracy still matters greatly to its leaderIn news that likely shocked no one, Vladimir Putin last month announced that he will seek a fifth presidential term in the upcoming March elections.In a country where Putin, 71, has come to dominate Russia’s political system and the media over the past two decades, the outcome will probably leave little room for imagination. Continue reading…

