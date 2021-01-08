Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VMH Publishing Expands Its Presence To Beverly Hills Golden Triangle

VMH Publishing Expands Its Presence To Beverly Hills Golden Triangle

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

VMH Publishing Expands Its Presence To Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive

The luxurious Beverly Hills is filled with world-class clothier and celebrity success stories. This glamour creates unique book publishing opportunities.

The luxurious Beverly Hills is filled with world-class clothier and celebrity success stories. This glamour creates unique book publishing opportunities.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The directive of VMH publishing is to discover and publish voices from three legendary areas—Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica Boulevard, and Wilshire Boulevard—across fiction and nonfiction formats through bi-coastal plans.

Books are a luxury escape to growth, entertainment, and excitement, whether reading the biographical story of luxurious brands, moving memoirs from celebrities or reading a book ‘after’ watching the tv series adaptation.

The luxurious Beverly Hills is filled with world-class clothier and celebrity success stories. This glamour creates unique book publishing opportunities, be it collective table top books, or local writers sharing exciting inspirational adventures. VMH Publishing aims to further develop and build a stronger list of authors within the ‘Golden Triangle’ of Beverly Hills.

“Inspirational pieces of literature, spiced with motivation and how-to’s are in demand and we—VMH Publishing—aim to fill that demand through our publishing house. We have a winning team of editors, detail-oriented graphic artists that compliment messaging while delivering audience captivation through design. We offer mainstream packaging yet remain independent and appreciate the literary works of the West Coast,” Founder/CEO Vikki Jones.

Established in 2008, VMH Publishing is well known for its focus on lifestyle and inspirational/self-help and how-to books, biographies, children’s books, and some fictions and poetry. Its added location is in the heart of the world famous Beverly Hills ‘Golden Triangle’ at: VMH Publishing, 468 North Camden Drive #310V, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Currently, the company has published several authors from the West Coast and plans to publish an additional fifty titles in print and digital formats annually.

The company’s expansion comes as demand for writing for better health during COVID-19. A number of people ‘want to write a book’, but couldn’t find the time. During the pandemic those people made use of the time to start, causing VMH Publishing to boost in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its beginning, the publishing house has seen its customer base grow, indicating a sustained trend toward writing for health, entertainment, business and greater wealth.

VMH Publishing Media Contact:
PRAD Publicity
[email protected]

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American book publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of storytelling and reading to a global audience.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58b539c7-9d91-4597-bc2f-cbb738b54f68

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.