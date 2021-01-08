VMH Publishing Expands Its Presence To Beverly Hills Golden Triangle

VMH Publishing Expands Its Presence To Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive The luxurious Beverly Hills is filled with world-class clothier and celebrity success stories. This glamour creates unique book publishing opportunities.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The directive of VMH publishing is to discover and publish voices from three legendary areas—Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica Boulevard, and Wilshire Boulevard—across fiction and nonfiction formats through bi-coastal plans.

Books are a luxury escape to growth, entertainment, and excitement, whether reading the biographical story of luxurious brands, moving memoirs from celebrities or reading a book ‘after’ watching the tv series adaptation.

VMH Publishing aims to further develop and build a stronger list of authors within the 'Golden Triangle' of Beverly Hills.

“Inspirational pieces of literature, spiced with motivation and how-to’s are in demand and we—VMH Publishing—aim to fill that demand through our publishing house. We have a winning team of editors, detail-oriented graphic artists that compliment messaging while delivering audience captivation through design. We offer mainstream packaging yet remain independent and appreciate the literary works of the West Coast,” Founder/CEO Vikki Jones.

Established in 2008, VMH Publishing is well known for its focus on lifestyle and inspirational/self-help and how-to books, biographies, children’s books, and some fictions and poetry. Its added location is in the heart of the world famous Beverly Hills ‘Golden Triangle’ at: VMH Publishing, 468 North Camden Drive #310V, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Currently, the company has published several authors from the West Coast and plans to publish an additional fifty titles in print and digital formats annually.

The company’s expansion comes as demand for writing for better health during COVID-19. A number of people ‘want to write a book’, but couldn’t find the time. During the pandemic those people made use of the time to start, causing VMH Publishing to boost in sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its beginning, the publishing house has seen its customer base grow, indicating a sustained trend toward writing for health, entertainment, business and greater wealth.

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American book publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of storytelling and reading to a global audience.

