VMH Publishing, LLC Receives 2020 Best of Atlanta Award Four Years & Business Hall of Fame

2020 Best of Atlanta Award commemorates VMH Publishing as an elite group of inductees into the exclusive 2020 Atlanta Business Hall of Fame.

Vikki Jones, VMH Publishing CEO:CMO

Atlanta, GA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

VMH Publishing, LLC has been selected yet again for the 2020 Best of Atlanta Awards for the Book Publisher category by the Atlanta Award Program. This will mark the company’s fourth consecutive year for this prestigious honor. This distinction commemorates VMH Publishing as an elite group of inductees into the exclusive 2020 Atlanta Business Hall of Fame.

The Atlanta Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Atlanta area. Each year, the Atlanta Award Program identifies companies that believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business and help make the Atlanta area a great place to live, work, and play through the offering of their various and unique services. Multiple sources of information were gathered and analyzed to assess candidates for awards and choose the winners in each category. The 2020 Atlanta Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Atlanta Award Program and data provided by third parties, as well as overall customer feedback. 

“I am very excited for my team and I to receive such recognition. As an independent publishing house, we understand the intensity of the market but we block out the noise and maintain our focus on quality and the best outcome for literature. It’s an indescribable feeling to understand that someone out there sees our dedication and hard work,” says Vikki Jones, CEO & CMO of VMH Publishing.

The publishing house in question is credited for helping many authors, all with varying backgrounds and subject matter for their particular work, get published. Established in 2008 by Vikki Jones herself, the company is well known for its focus on lifestyle and inspirational/self-help books, memoirs, children’s books, and some fiction and poetry.

The founder, who has attended numerous business conferences during trips to New York in order to learn and hone in on her craft, garnered a lot of her inspiration from A-list speakers selling their own books and the advice they gave, which she says has made a tremendous impact on her approach toward her own business. 

“These bestselling books embedded in my mind the need to improve and focus more on the creative side to publish big market books that readers enjoy and are drawn to. Quality has always been the top goal; ‘numbers’ come second.”

Books are a luxury escape to growth, knowledge, entertainment, and excitement, whether experimenting with cooking or embracing heartwarming poetry. Historically, the written word has allowed humanity to think, learn, and reflect which has the ability to influence the mind, altering lifestyle patterns. I love words, books, and their incredible power,” says Jones.

The publishing house has also received widespread acclaim and satisfaction from its customers. Here is an example from one of VMH’s recently published authors:

Brittany R

★★★★★

“I have completed my first project with VMH Publishing and I could not be more pleased with the company. Vikki Jones, president of the company, dedicated so much time to my project, The Writ 212. It was so exciting to see my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and other online retailers. She promoted my book even though she didn’t have to and dedicated a lot of time to make sure that I had one of the best editors, Sara Prescott, and designers (Interior and Exterior cover design) working with me. She followed up with me throughout the entire process. I highly commend their no-nonsense approach – one that gets business taken care of for her clients! VMH is an amazing company and I have already signed my next contract with her!!! I would recommend her to anyone looking to publish quality work.”

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of relaying people’s stories and experiences to a worldwide audience.

About The Atlanta Award Program:

The Atlanta Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Atlanta area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. The Atlanta Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

