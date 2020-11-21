VMH Publishing Releases New Book That Teaches Writing & Publishing Professionally – Writing Changes Your Life Even in a Pandemic

Breaking News
Words Unleashed – Learn to Write and Publish Professionally

4 Time Award Winning Publisher/Author, Vikki Jones teachers readers to follow their dreams, and earn income through writing.

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VMH Publishing, the privately owned publishing home to many of America’s independent authors is now teaching others to write and publish professionally through its book release, Words Unleashed.

It’s critical that some take the time to examine and align with their natural talent(s); skills that have been pushed aside or ignored for years. The impact of the pandemic on the economy has been widespread, with gripping effects for the global community. But, there is something individuals can do while waiting for bipartisan Covid 19 relief, simply stated you can write.

“COVID19’s impact on employment reminds me of a time in my life where circumstances were beyond my control. I had to tap into areas of myself, in order to survive. The job market was too uncertain; I needed stability. So, I took a chance on me,” says Vikki Jones, Author and CEO of VMH Publishing.

Covid-19 has presented a significant amount of time to ponder, interact more in the home. You can finally draft a business plan, paint a portrait, or better yet write the book. Writing is one of the most effective ways to express how you feel, address traumatic events, discover a hidden talent, or just simply play around and get out all that creativity. It has also been proven to be quite therapeutic and lucrative. Why not give it a try? You never know what might come of it.

To help with the writing, and book publishing process, Jones wrote a book publishing guide that actually helps authors sell through mainstream mediums with mainstream appeal, just like with the New York Times Best Sellers. Her book, entitled Words Unleashed, guides writers from start to finish. The book provides easy-to-use tools for writing, publishing, and selling books and shares insightful, innovative marketing tips that have proved to work for a number of authors.

“Don’t overthink the process of writing. There’s no right or wrong way to write. All that matters is your voice—your thoughts, how you feel, and what you want the world to know. It’s as natural as talking, so open your mouth and speak to your audience,” shares Jones. Books remain an integral part of our lives, with reading being a favorite leisure activity for many individuals.

About Vikki Jones:

Vikki Jones is a four-time award-winning book publisher and author with works in the Business Hall of Fame. With over a decade of experience in media and publishing, Vikki Jones has assisted authors with writing, publishing, and selling books. She is responsible for successfully incorporating video, print, internet, distribution, and multimedia technology to increase sales. Her work includes some of the most powerful influencers in the world.

About Words Unleashed:

You can sell your books using mainstream marketing tools through the same methodology as New York Times Best Sellers, creating a polished, finished product. Words Unleashed takes you ‘to the point’ of book publishing, with the bonus of ‘how to write’. This book shares insight on key areas of the book publishing world that you need to know, and can help you elevate your skills and hone in on your craft.

About VMH Publishing:

VMH Publishing is an independent American publishing house that specializes in print, distribution, and literary representation. Using a professional team of editors, graphic artists, marketers, creative thinkers, illustrators, and global access, VMH publishes and prints quality books for the sole purpose of relaying people’s stories and experiences to a worldwide audience. Learn more at vmhpublishing.com

