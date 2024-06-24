PALO ALTO, Calif., June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadcom Inc., which recently acquired VMware , today previewed highlights of VMware Explore 2024 , the industry’s essential cloud event. VMware Explore 2024 will kick-off in Las Vegas on August 26–29, 2024 at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center. That event will be followed by VMware Explore 2024 in Barcelona, Spain on November 4–7, 2024 at the Fira Gran Via.

VMware Explore Las Vegas will include a general session featuring Broadcom leaders, VMware experts, and customers showcasing advancements in private cloud, generative AI, app delivery, and the edge. The event will also offer hundreds of user-driven panels, certification training, and labs on industry and technology topics. Content will cover advanced cloud solutions for infrastructure modernization, accelerating app development, comprehensive networking and security, and other innovation topics such as private AI. For those that are unable to attend the Las Vegas conference in-person, Broadcom will live stream the general session on August 27, 2024.

“As organizations around the world continue to modernize their data centers and harness the power of Gen AI in their enterprise environments, VMware Explore 2024 offers a gathering place for leaders, practitioners and innovators to meet, learn, solve and network,” said Joan Stone, vice president of corporate marketing, Broadcom. “This year’s VMware Explore marks our first under Broadcom, and we look forward to delivering a consistent event experience that empowers our customers with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in an increasingly dynamic IT environment.”

VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas Highlights

With four days of technology innovation, education, training, and access to industry experts, VMware Explore attendees will have opportunities to gain actionable insights on how to better run, scale, and secure enterprise workloads and accelerate cloud transformation. Below are some highlights for attendees to experience:

500-plus sessions across five content tracks

Access to top cloud providers at The Expo

Hands-on learning and opportunities to ask questions directly to the experts

On-site VMware Certified Professional (VCP) and VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) certification

Bespoke partner keynote, sessions and receptions

Networking opportunities with peers from around the globe

About VMware Explore

VMware Explore aims to be the industry’s go-to-event for all things cloud. VMware Explore 2024 will feature expert-led business and technical sessions, an extensive ecosystem of the top cloud partners, a thriving marketplace of ISVs, ​and several networking events across the VMware community. With an unparalleled view into cloud infrastructure, for all applications, VMware Explore 2024 attendees will gain the knowledge and tools they need to solve challenges by simplifying cloud complexity without compromise.

To learn more about VMware Explore, please visit: https://www.vmware.com/explore.html

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

