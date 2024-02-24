NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against VNET Group, Inc. (“VNET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VNET) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired VNET securities between April 8, 2022 and February 15, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 26, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

As of February 28, 2022, the Company’s co-founder, Defendant Josh Sheng Chen, beneficially owned approximately 78.52 million VNET shares individually and through his sole ownership of certain companies, including GenTao Capital Limited (“GenTao”) and Sunrise Corporate Holding Ltd. (“Sunrise”). On August 19, 2021, he and his companies entered into a $50.25 million margin loan facility with Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited (“Bold Ally”), pledging all of his shares of GenTao, Sunrise, and Beacon Capital Group Inc. as collateral, thus effectively pledging a significant percentage of his VNET shares as collateral (the “Facility Agreement”).

On February 13, 2023, before the market opened, Bold Ally announced it would exercise its rights under the Facility Agreement following a default by GenTao and was entitled to 48,515,634 Class A ordinary shares (in the form of 8,085,939 American depositary shares, or “ADSs” or “shares”) and 27,757,992 Class B ordinary shares of the Company.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.20, or 3.2% on February 13, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company’s share price continued to decline by $1.09, or 17.8%, over the next consecutive trading session to close at $5.02 per share on February 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 15, 2023, before the market opened, VNET disclosed that the board of directors had approved and authorized the issuance of up to 555,000 newly created Class D ordinary shares to the Executive Chairman of the Board, and that these shares would be granted a 500-to-1 vote per share power. The Company stated this measure was required in order to “protect the Company’s interests and continued stability.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.10, or 2%, to close at $4.92 per share on February 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that GenTao was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on the Facility Agreement; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen’s significant ownership stake in VNET; (3) that, to restore Defendant Sheng Chen’s voting interest in VNET, the Company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, diluting investors’ interest; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

