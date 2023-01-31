Key Companies to Invest in Audio-based Diagnostic Systems, Notably Vocal Biomarkers to Help Quickly Detect Language-related Issues

Rockville, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global vocal biomarker market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.3 billion in 2023. It is projected to exceed US$ 9.1 billion by 2033. Over the forthcoming decade (2023 to 2033), the global demand for vocal biomarkers is projected to develop at a CAGR of 14.7%.

The market for vocal biomarkers is expected to rise significantly over the next ten years. This may be attributed to the rising incidence of brain, psychiatric, and other language-related illnesses.

Surging prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, depression, cardiovascular disease, and attention deficit disorders worldwide would propel demand. Vocal biomarkers are expected to witness increasing demand as less invasive diagnostic methods are needed to treat these diseases.

Report Attributes Details Historical Data 2023 – 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 11 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 14.7 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 141 Tables No. of Figures 105 Figures



Key Takeaways:

By indication, the cardiovascular disorders segment is projected to hold lion’s share in the vocal biomarker market by 2033.

Neurological disorders are expected to remain at the second position in terms of share, followed by cardiovascular disorders.

The USA vocal biomarker market is set to showcase an astonishing share with increasing prevalence of Parkinson’s disease.

In Asia Pacific, Japan is estimated to surge at a fast pace throughout the forecast period.

Korea vocal biomarker market is expected to create new opportunities in the next ten years amid high investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing use of vocal biomarkers for detecting illnesses by utilizing speech features in a non-invasive method is likely to aid sales.

Surging investments by the pharmaceutical industry worldwide to come up with new vocal biomarkers for supporting early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s would push demand.

Competitive Landscape:

As per the study, Boston Technology Corporation, EVOCAL Health, Audio Profiling, Cogito Corporation, and Kintsugi are considered to be a few leading players in the vocal biomarker market. Given the presence of key players, the market is projected to be highly fragmented. Acquisitions and mergers are expected to be key strategies for renowned players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Manufacturers are acquiring and investing in businesses that specialize in research activities to develop new technologies. A few players are looking to develop and launch innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For instance,

In August 2022, PureTech Health plc announced that its founding company, Sonde Health has entered into a multi-year agreement with pharmaceutical company Koye Pharmaceuticals. This agreement will help the company to develop novel voice biomarker detection and monitoring capabilities for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in India.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Boston Technology Corporation

EVOCAL Health

Audio Profiling

Cogito Corporation

Kintsugi

Sharecare Inc.

Microtest Health

Sonde Health

AudEERING

Beyond Verbal

IBM Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Vocal Biomarker Market

With the modern study, Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the global vocal biomarker market over the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The study also provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends, opportunities, and drivers driving the sales of vocal biomarkers through detailed segmentation as follows:

Technique:

Frequency

Amplitude

Error Rate

Vocal Rise or Fall Time

Phonation Time

Vocal Tremor

Pitch

Others

Indication:

Psychiatric Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Neurological disorders

Other

End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Contract Research Organizations CROs)

Academic & Research Centers

Other End Users

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Vocal Biomarker Market Report

How will the demand for vocal biomarkers surge during the forecast period?

Which are the key trends propelling the sales of a vocal biomarker in the market?

Which region will be the most lucrative in the vocal biomarker market from 2023 to 2033?

What is the projected market valuation of the vocal biomarker market in 2033?

What are the challenges vocal biomarker providers might face over the upcoming decade?

Which will be the leading end users in the vocal biomarker market?

