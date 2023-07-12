Attendees to gain in-depth knowledge from keynote speakers on the current challenges and opportunities in the special education landscape

AUSTIN, TX., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VocoVision, a leader in telepractice for U.S. schools, today announced its sponsorship of The Evolving Special Education Conference taking place July 14-16 in Austin, Texas. Hosted by BlazerWorks, one of the country’s first special education advisory service providers, the no-cost-to-attend conference will provide school administrators and like-minded professionals opportunities to connect, access valuable resources and gain insights through sessions led by clinical and special education experts.

“We are proud to sponsor The Evolving Special Education Conference, a must-attend event for school administrators who are dedicated to enriching the special education experience for students and staff,” said Nicole Webb, Managing Director at VocoVision. “Aligned with BlazerWorks’ commitment to empowering students with special needs, our sponsorship reflects our shared goal of advancing the field, fostering collaboration, and equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools to drive positive change.”

Attendees of The Evolving Special Education Conference will acquire actionable takeaways to implement within their schools and school districts, driven by the event’s dynamic blend of informational, educational, and round table discussions. Featured sessions and keynote speakers include:

Cultivating Leadership: Strategies to Prepare for the Future Workforce: Dr. Jaime Sowers, Ed.D., Clinical Advisory Team Director at BlazerWorks, will address the factors that have contributed to education staffing shortages, its impact on future hires and will share effective retention strategies on how to cultivate growth with the current workforce.

From Caseload to Workload: Systematic Challenges and Opportunities: Melissa White, M.A., CCC-SLP, Managing Director of Clinical Services at VocoVision, will explore the differences between caseloads and workloads and address systematic challenges that can prevent districts from adopting a workload approach.

Effective Relationships in Telepractice: Insights and Strategies from Remote School Psychologists: Dr. Kathryn Steele, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Services at VocoVision, shares survey and interview results from remote school psychologists, providing strategies for creating a remote ecosystem that successfully builds rapport with students and staff in telepractice.

From Burnout to Balance: Strategies for Administrators to Prioritize Self-Care: Eric Hoganson, School Psychology Advisor, and Tawnya Redding, Special Education Advisor at BlazerWorks, will provide valuable tips and techniques for administrators to prioritize self-care, foster a supportive environment, and drive improved outcomes based on a culture of wellness.

How Do They Do That? Exploring Effective Remote Service Delivery Across Disciplines: A panel of remote telepractitioners will discuss the strategies for meeting the needs of diverse student populations and will share methods and best practices for delivering remote services. A remote lab session will follow the panel discussion to display the technology and tools used to provide effective remote services for various special education disciplines.

“As we navigate the dynamic landscape of special education, it is crucial to equip school administrators and professionals with the strategies and tools needed to tackle emerging challenges and seize opportunities that lie ahead,” said Jaime Sowers, Clinical Advisory Team Director at BlazerWorks. “We look forward to engaging in meaningful conversations and delving into critical topics that will shape the future of special education. By doing so, we can effectively meet the evolving needs of students, staff, and the future workforce, ensuring a comprehensive approach to special education.”

Attendees have the ability to earn up to six hours and 45 minutes of Texas Education Agency (TEA) Approved Continuing Professional Education (CPE) clock hours. For more information and to register, visit blazerworks.com/evolving-special-education-conference.

About VocoVision

Founded in 2011, VocoVision’s mission is to find imaginative solutions to ensure that education and special services are more accessible. VocoVision offers a state-of-the-art network that makes it possible for schools and school districts to connect with highly qualified educators and therapists in any part of the country. VocoVision teleservice solutions empower students to experience the face-to-face connections they need to break down barriers and go further than they ever imagined. For more information, visit vocovision.com.

About BlazerWorks

BlazerWorks is a Special Education Advisory Service Provider with over three decades of experience in the education industry. BlazerWorks’ mission is to elevate special education in the United States by providing advisory services and support to districts and school-based professionals. BlazerWorks works hand-in-hand with school districts to fully integrate clinical expertise into learning environments, enrich therapists and teachers, streamline school staffing programs, and elevate the educational experience. To learn more, visit https://www.blazerworks.com/.

