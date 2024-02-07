VocoVision, a leader in telepractice for U.S. schools, is proud to announce that two clinical team members will be presenting at the National Association of School Psychology (NASP) Convention this year.

ATLANTA, GA., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VocoVision, a leader in telepractice for U.S. schools, is proud to announce that two clinical team members will be presenting at the National Association of School Psychology (NASP) Convention this year. The convention is the largest annual gathering of school psychologists and other related professionals in the world. This four-day event provides a platform for the exchange of knowledge and insights on education and mental health issues impacting children and youth and provides attendees with opportunities to expand their expertise and network with fellow school psychologists and exhibitors.

“We are thrilled to have two of our clinical team members, Kylie Miller and Kathryn Steele, presenting at the National Association of School Psychology (NASP) Convention,” said Jessica Marlow, Vice President at VocoVision. “Their presentations demonstrate VocoVision’s commitment to advancing knowledge and fostering positive outcomes in education and mental health. We are proud to be part of such an important event that brings together professionals dedicated to the well-being of children and youth.”

Discover more about the impactful presentations given by Kylie Miller, M.A. Ed. and Kathryn Steele, Ph.D. below:

Poster Presentation | PO433: A Brief Review: The State of Virtual School Psychology

Date and Time: Thursday, February 15, 3:00 – 4:30 PM CST

This presentation aims to provide deeper insights into the regional growth of telepractice over the past decade. Drawing on internal data collected, the session will uncover the broad reach of telepractice, examining characteristics of school districts utilizing these services offering valuable insights into the evolution of telepractice in education.

Mini-Skills Session | MS226: Responsible Technology Use to Support Positive Social–Emotional Outcomes

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 14, 4:00 – 5:50 PM CST

This presentation will delve into the impact of technology on students’ social-emotional skills and aims to provide practical tools for responsible technology use, including strategies to support school-age children in a digital environment. The focus will be on describing the outcomes of internet use on the social-emotional development of school-age children, defining digital citizenship in relation to this demographic, and applying safe cyber strategies.

We invite you to connect with us at the National Association of School Psychology (NASP) Convention by participating in the presentations listed above or stopping by our exhibitor booth #1202 to grab free swag and connect with our team of account executives.

###

About VocoVision: Founded in 2011, VocoVision’s mission is to find imaginative solutions to ensure that education and special services are more accessible. VocoVision offers a state-of-the-art network that makes it possible for schools and school districts to connect with highly qualified educators and therapists in any part of the country. VocoVision teleservice solutions empower students to experience the face-to-face connections they need to break down barriers and go further than they ever imagined. For more information, visit vocovision.com.

CONTACT: Amy Radeka VocoVision 813.792.3435 [email protected]