Vohra Wound Physicians Awarded Grant by Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services to Certify 150 Nurses in Wound Care

Jan. 19, 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vohra Wound Care has been awarded a grant by Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The grant will improve the care of Kentucky’s nursing home residents by training nurses about prevention, assessment and management of wounds in the nursing home setting. The $81,113 award is made possible through the reinvestment of civil money penalties issued to Kentucky nursing homes. The funding provides support for 150 nurses to become certified in wound care through the Vohra Wound Care Nurse certification program. Nurses from eligible facilities who complete this program will be awarded the credential of VWCN™, an industry-leading certification specific to wound care of the nursing home resident.

Based on over 20 years of experience caring for patients in nursing homes, Vohra Wound Physicians created this wound care certification program. The program offers 24 hours of CNE in 11 topic areas in an interactive online format. To register for this free education and certification under the award, go to https://vohrawoundcare.com/cmp/kentucky.

About Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services – Office of the Inspector General:

The Office of Inspector General is the regulatory and licensing agency for all health care, day care and long-term care facilities and child adoption/child-placing agencies in the commonwealth.

They are responsible for the prevention, detection and investigation of fraud, abuse, waste, mismanagement and misconduct by the Cabinet’s clients, employees, medical providers, vendors, contractors and subcontractors.

The Office of Inspector General also conducts special investigations into matters related to the Cabinet or its programs as requested by the Cabinet secretary, commissioners or office heads.

About Vohra Wound Physicians:

Founded in 2000, Vohra Wound Physicians is the nation’s largest physician group dedicated to providing expert wound care services to patients in post-acute clinical settings, including nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and rehabilitation facilities and patients at home. Vohra’s team of over 300 physicians provides a complete wound care management program to over 3,000 partner facilities in 28 states. For additional information, please visit www.vohrawoundcare.com.

Media Contact

Japa Volchok, VP of Operations

954.399.4621

jvolchok@vohraphyscians.com

