Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Voice Lift Added to the ClearOne BMA 360 Will Set Another Industry Standard for Exceptional Mic Pickup Distance and System Gain

Voice Lift Added to the ClearOne BMA 360 Will Set Another Industry Standard for Exceptional Mic Pickup Distance and System Gain

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) expands applications for the BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile with a new Voice Lift feature that allows its impeccable audio to be locally amplified and heard throughout classrooms, lecture halls, and large meeting rooms.

ClearOne’s powerful breakthrough technologies, FiBeam™ and DsBeam™, found on the BMA 360, make possible exceptional new levels of Voice Lift performance. FiBeam technology makes the BMA 360 the world’s first truly wideband, frequency-invariant beamforming mic array; providing the ultimate in natural and full-fidelity sound. DsBeam, provides unparalleled sidelobe depth, below -40 dB, resulting in superior rejection of reverb and noise and providing superb clarity and intelligibility.

With the addition of the new Voice Lift feature, the BMA 360 offers everything desired in a beamforming microphone array ceiling tile—superior beamformed audio, echo cancellation, noise cancellation, auto-mixing, power amplifiers, and camera-tracking functions. The ClearOne architecture offers easy setup and configuration for fool proof installation which benefits AV practitioners.  End-users also benefit from the BMA 360’s reduced overall system cost for maximum return on investment.

Each BMA 360 can have up to four Voice Lift zones to provide a simple and intuitive way to drive multiple speaker groups; allowing everyone to easily hear and be heard.  Built-in 4 channel power amplifiers make wiring simple, convenient, and provide big cost savings. ClearOne’s innovative combination of built-in power amplifiers and mix-minus zones makes the Voice Lift feature extremely simple to create and deploy.  The BMA 360, now with Voice Lift sets another industry standard for exceptional mic pickup distance and system gain.

Schedule a remote live demo to hear the BMA 360 for yourself.  Voice Lift will be available as a free firmware upgrade at the end of March 2021.    

Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

About ClearOne
ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

© Copyright 2021, ClearOne, Inc. All rights reserved. ClearOne©, the ClearOne logo, and the names and marks associated with ClearOne’s products are trademarks and/or service marks of ClearOne, Inc. and are registered and/or common-law marks in the United States and various other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

###

 

CONTACT: Contact:
Bob Griffin
Griffin360
+1 212 481 3456 x16
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.