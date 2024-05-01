A Montana man who pleaded guilty to leaving voicemail messages threatening to kill Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and his family was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Anthony James Cross, 30, of Billings pleaded guilty in January to making threats to injure and murder a U.S. senator.

