Voila ! PeopleKeys provides online DISC certification course in French

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Learn DISC Theory and behavioral principles in French and other localized language options

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PeopleKeys, leading provider of customized and white label behavioral assessments and DISC training courses worldwide, is proud to announce the addition of the French translation to the suite of international online Certified Behavioral Consultant Course offerings. French, considered one of the “romance languages,” is an official language in over 29 countries, and as reported by Rutgers, over 275 million people around the world speak French making it one of the top 5 languages after English. Adding the availability of the Certified Behavioral Consultant course in French addresses the demand of international business partners, distributors and clients who prefer learning in their native French language.

How certification in DISC behavioral analysis benefits international businesses:

  • Knowledge of DISC personality styles helps businesses resolve key issues in hiring and talent management
  • Learning how to communicate with others in the way they understand helps to build stronger teams and more effective leaders
  • Sales people learn how to flex their behavioral style to that of the customer to build trusting relationships and sell more effectively

To learn more about the benefits of certification for business leaders, download the PeopleKeys ebook, “Is DISC certification really important?”

The Certified Behavioral Consultant course is available on-demand through a learning management system, accessible from anywhere in the world at any time of day with an internet connection. Learn at your own pace with a downloadable workbook and follow along with Dr. Sandy Kulkin, co-founder and CEO of PeopleKeys, through engaging video, audio and graphics.

Along with French, the Certified Behavioral Consultant Course is also available in Latin American Spanish. For more information on becoming DISC Certified by PeopleKeys, visit https://discinsights.com/get-certified-in-disc-behavioral-analysis

About PeopleKeys

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today’s workforces. PeopleKeys’ behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc92bb0c-20b4-4a8f-b6ab-be1ea46d4470 

Contact:
Emily Miller
Marketing Manager
PeopleKeys, Inc.
[email protected]

