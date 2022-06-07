Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VoIP-Pal Receives Favorable Claim Construction Ruling in its Patent Infringement Cases Against Amazon, Verizon and T-Mobile

VoIP-Pal Receives Favorable Claim Construction Ruling in its Patent Infringement Cases Against Amazon, Verizon and T-Mobile

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

The cases have moved to the discovery phase; a jury trial is expected in about twelve months

WACO, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the Company has received a favorable ruling in the Claim Construction Hearing that was held on June 3, 2022 in in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX) in VoIP-Pal’s cases versus Amazon.com, Inc., et al., 6:21-cv-668, Verizon Communications, Inc., et al., 6:21-cv-672, and T-Mobile USA, Inc., 6:21-cv-674. In a final order issued by Judge Alan Albright, the Court has adopted a majority of VoIP-Pal’s proposed constructions for most of the terms in dispute in the litigation. The Court’s order has been posted on the Company’s website www.voip-pal.com and can be accessed here.

With the conclusion of the Claim Construction Hearing, VoIP-Pal’s lawsuits are now entering the discovery phase and are moving towards an expected jury trial in approximately twelve months.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal stated, “We are very pleased with the outcome of last week’s Claim Construction Hearing. Getting past the claim construction phase in these cases is a significant milestone in any patent infringement lawsuit. We look forward to the next year as we move closer to a trial where we can present our infringement and damages claims to a jury for a final verdict. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.
VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

Corporate Website:     www.voip-pal.com

IR inquiries:                 IR@voip-pal.com 
                                    
IR Contact: Rich Inza  (954) 495-4600

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.