TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX:CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group (“Volaris”) has entered into an agreement to acquire a software provider in the Food Service industry. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to mutually agreed closing conditions.
About Volaris Group
Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.
About Constellation
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information, contact:
Constellation Software Inc.
Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (416) 861-9677
[email protected]
www.csisoftware.com
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Volaris Group, a Constellation Software company, Enters into Agreement to Acquire Software Provider in the Food Service Industry - October 26, 2017
- Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call - October 26, 2017
- New NETGEAR Switches for Your Home or Office Merge Form and Function With Style - October 26, 2017