Volcanic lava flow spurs more evacuations on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (Reuters) – Molten rock from several lava-spewing fissures opened by Kilauea Volcano crept toward clusters of homes and vacation rentals on the eastern tip of Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, as authorities ushered residents from the area as a precaution.
