Volcon to be the first UTV brand to co-develop directly with BFGoodrich on a new EV tire and other EV technologies.

Rendering of BFGoodrich Sponsored Volcon Race Vehicle Volcon to be the first UTV brand to co-develop directly with BFGoodrich on a new EV tire and other EV technologies.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today a collaboration with BFGoodrich® Tires (“BFGoodrich”) for Volcon’s off-road racing program. Volcon and BFGoodrich will showcase their racing vehicle at the BFGoodrich sponsored Mint 400 on March 8, 2023, and through the weekend. As a leader in electric powersports, Volcon is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with electric vehicles, and off-road racing presents a unique opportunity to showcase the power and durability of EV technology in a challenging environment.

As part of the collaboration, Volcon has been working with BFGoodrich to integrate their ActivAir suspension technology in the Volcon race vehicle. The two teams will work together to leverage the power of the EV motor in tandem with BFGoodrich’s ActivAir, the Central Tire Inflation System (CTIS) that makes real-time adjustments that aim to enhance the off-road performance and increase the battery range of Volcon’s future UTV products. The validation of this technology through rigorous testing will see the eventual integration of the ActivAir system into Volcon’s Stag UTV – the first of its kind in North America for an electric utility vehicle. Volcon believes that by implementing the ActivAir system in their race vehicle, subsequent testing will be conducted under the harshest of conditions, ensuring future commercial versions will be robust, reliable, and purpose built for the off-road enthusiast and weekend warrior alike.

“We’re thrilled to be taking on this exciting new challenge,” said Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon ePowersports. “Off-road racing is a demanding sport that requires not only speed and agility, but also toughness and durability. We believe that our electric vehicles are more than up to the task, and we can’t wait to prove it on track. It also serves as the perfect test bench for our vehicles and partner technologies to be pushed in the most challenging environments, so we know we’ve done due diligence before customers take delivery.” The announcement comes as one of the first initiatives of the Volcon Technology Innovation Group (VTIG). VTIG is a division of Volcon that explores advanced technologies to improve and evolve current, and future Volcon products, and will be the first UTV brand to co-develop directly with BFGoodrich on new EV tire and other technologies.

“As the market evolves towards electric vehicles, BFGoodrich is excited to work with companies that embody the adventure spirit,” says Harold Phillips, Global General Manager for BFGoodrich Tires. “Collaborating with Volcon will allow us to innovate in an exciting direction and help lead the industry into the future of off-roading.”

The BFGoodrich ActivAir system technology allows for adjustment in tire pressure based on the environments the vehicle is driving in.

“One of the key benefits of the BFGoodrich ActivAir system is the ability to monitor the energy consumption of the battery in real time,” Volcon co-founder and CTO, Christian Okonsky commented. “Something like off-road racing creates the perfect grounds for testing BFGoodrich’s ActivAir system considering these situations have a constant scenario of driving at various speeds, in changing environments; especially when you pre-run a course and can anticipate terrain changes, like a lake bed, or elevation. With this dynamic technology able to be programmed to adjust based on upcoming terrain and conditions, imagine the enormous value drivers will have for conserving battery and range based on the amount of travel they want to do.”

Outside of showcasing the capabilities of its electric vehicles, Volcon is committed to promoting the use of sustainable energy in the world of powersports. “We believe that electric vehicles have a future in powersports, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this movement. Not only that, but the environments where these races take place are delicate ones and any way we can minimize the unpleasant externalities of gas, we will,” said Okonsky.

The Company has plans for additional race program announcements and to unveil the vehicle and commercial partners in mid-2023. The vehicle will be displayed during the The Mint 400 Vehicle Parade on Wednesday, March 8, on the Las Vegas Strip at 4 p.m., then at the Off-Road Festival on Thursday, March 9, at the BFGoodrich activation area on Fremont St. in Las Vegas, with everyone encouraged to come by the booth to say hello and check it out.

About Volcon, Inc

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits, but also because of their near silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon’s 2023 vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs hitting the market in North America. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, has been shipping to customers since late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Runt, which is a fun-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, is better suited for small statured riders, more compact properties and trails, or as a pit bike at race events, while still delivering robust off-road capabilities. The Brat is Volcon’s first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. Volcon is also launching and currently delivering the Volcon youth line of dirt bikes for younger riders between the ages of 4 to 11. Volcon recently launched the Stag and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market with a major announcement that all Volcon four wheeled vehicles will be powered by General Motors’ proven and tested electric propulsion systems, starting with the Stag. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

About BFGoodrich

BFGoodrich® Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at www.BFGoodrichTires.com, www.BFGoodrichRacing.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: media@volcon.com

For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com

For Investors: investors@volcon.com

For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com

Volcon Products

Volcon Brat: https://www.volcon.com/brat

Volcon Grunt: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-explore

Volcon Runt: https://www.volcon.com/runt-explore

Volcon Kids Moto One: https://www.volcon.com/youth/kids-one

Volcon Kids Moto Two: https://www.volcon.com/youth/kids-two

Volcon Stag (Powered by GM): https://www.volcon.com/stag

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0727227-b688-45eb-9fed-3f9769ff9f99