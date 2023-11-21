Doug Cline, Director of Sales Doug Cline named Director of Sales at Volcon ePowersports

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announces the appointment of Doug Cline as the new Director of Sales for the United States. With over 15 years of experience in operations, strategy, and business development, Doug brings a proven track record of driving growth and executing successful sales strategies.

Mr. Cline holds an MBA in Project Management, showcasing his commitment to excellence and strategic thinking. As the former Director of OEM Partnerships at Dominion DMS, Doug played a pivotal role in negotiating and closing strategic partnerships with industry-leading SaaS companies. His efforts significantly expanded product offerings and market reach, leading to a reduction in churn rate and driving customer retention and satisfaction.

During his tenure at Gulf States Toyota, Doug demonstrated his leadership abilities in key positions such as Manager of Training, Parts & Service, and Manager of Sales Operations. His strategic initiatives resulted in increases in sales and customer retention. As Manager of Sales Operations, Mr. Cline successfully managed a cross-functional sales region, achieving impressive results such as an increase in internet lead close rate and a boost in accessory sales. His dedication to implementing cost-saving initiatives also led to significant annual savings for the company.

Doug’s collaborative approach with cross-functional teams was evident in his role at Gulf States Toyota, where he aligned training programs with organizational objectives, contributing to the overall success of the business. His commitment to fostering positive and growth-oriented work environments has consistently resulted in successful outcomes throughout his career.

Throughout his career, Doug has received numerous accolades, including being recognized as the #1 District Sales Manager for increasing retail sales and customer satisfaction scores. His strategic approach and commitment to excellence have consistently positioned him as a top achiever in the automotive and recreational sales industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the Volcon team as our new Director of Sales for the United States,” said Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon ePowersports. “Doug’s wealth of experience, strategic thinking, and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly elevate our sales team and contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Volcon.”

Doug Cline’s appointment marks a significant step forward for Volcon ePowersports as the company continues to innovate and expand its presence in the electric powersports industry. The entire Volcon team looks forward to working closely with Doug to achieve new heights in sales and customer satisfaction.

About Volcon, Inc

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon’s vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in September 2023. Volcon will also offer the Runt LT, a fun-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, better suited for small-statured riders, more compact properties and trails, or as a pit bike at race events, while still delivering robust off-road capabilities. The Brat is Volcon’s first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. Volcon is also currently delivering the Volcon Youth Line of dirt bikes for younger riders between the ages of 4 to 11. Volcon debuted the Stag in July 2022 and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market and previously announced that it expects to begin shipping the Stag to customers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

