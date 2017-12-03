BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt, who is due to be sentenced this week in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal, has written to the judge to say he feels “misused” by the German company, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Volkswagen ‘misused’ me, accused executive tells judge - December 3, 2017
- Ex premier’s whereabouts unknown after return to Egypt: family - December 3, 2017
- Saudi-led coalition provides air support for Yemen’s Saleh - December 3, 2017