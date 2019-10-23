Volly, Docutech Teaming Up to Support Permanent Housing for the Homeless in Austin

Worburn, MA, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, and Docutech, the leading provider of document eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, announced they are making a joint donation of $35,000 to Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) to help provide housing to people leaving chronic homeless in the Austin region.

MLF is an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit that serves that city’s homeless community. One of MLF’s core programs is Community First! Village, a groundbreaking development that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness.

MLF is adding 200 micro-homes and 100 RV homes to its Community First! Village, which will increase capacity to 480 formerly homeless individuals. The Volly-Docutech joint donation will go toward the construction of an RV home.

“Mobile Loaves & Fishes’ tireless work to transform for the better the lives of Austin’s most vulnerable is truly inspirational,” said Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook. “It’s proof that simple kindness does indeed go a long way. We are thrilled to be supporting this unique and compassionate organization and the noble cause of caring for the homeless.”

“At Docutech, we understand that Housing is a critical core need for all people, and we are excited to Docutech is contribute to the collaboration that is making the Community First! Village a reality grateful for the opportunity to generously provide housing for a family in Austin leaving the streets,” said Amy Brandt, Docutech’s CEO. “It’s important for companies that participate in the housing ecosystem to give back to the communities they serve.We have been blessed by nearly three decades of growth serving the mortgage and housing industries, and it was a natural fit to share those blessings with those who most need it.”

Volly and Docutech will be presenting its donation check to MLF on October 29 at 9 a.m. CDT.

About Docutech

Docutech offers a wide range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity, and consumer lending from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. The company sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. Docutech’s knowledge and solutions empower lending professionals to efficiently produce accurate loan packages in all 50 states to ensure compliance with constantly changing laws and regulations. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.docutech.com or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About Volly

Volly simplifies lending technology and digital and print marketing solutions for banks and mortgage companies, including many of the top lenders in the nation. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS) and Marketing Automation with digital- and print-based marketing as well as custom websites and industry-leading personalized creative marketing services. For more information on Volly, visit www.MyVolly.com, call (866) 435-7050 or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Mobile Loaves & Fishes

Mobile Loaves & Fishes (MLF) is a social outreach ministry that has been empowering communities into a lifestyle of service with the homeless since 1998. Founded in Austin, Texas, the organization serves its homeless neighbors through three core programs: Truck Ministry, which provides food, clothing and other life-sustaining items to homeless men and women; Community First! Village, a 51-acre master planned development that provides affordable, permanent housing and a supportive community for men and women coming out of chronic homelessness; and Community Works, a program that allows those who have experienced homelessness to earn a modest living income.

Attachments

docutech-logo_notag

mobile-loaves-fishes-community-first-village-phase-II-2-building-hope

CONTACT: Michelle Woodall Volly 8017074855 [email protected]