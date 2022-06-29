Volta Power Systems To Host Rally Around Green Camping Technology

The CAMPOUT brings together RV enthusiasts for a weekend of adventure and clean energy education.

Jason Walsmith Performance Jason Walsmith performs a Powered-by-Volta concert at the Volta Power Systems HQ using only power from his Storyteller Overland RV. Jason will be performing at the CAMPOUT rally.

Scott Watson, Volta Ambassador Scott Watson (left) partnered with Volta Power Systems and CTO Jack Johnson (right) in 2020 to train RV dealers and users across the nation in the best ways to live off-grid with a clean, lithium-ion system.

Holland, MI, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With sustainability initiatives at an all time high, Volta Power Systems, a mobile energy storage company, is hosting a rally for RV technology enthusiasts looking to camp off-grid with green energy. Dubbed the Volta CAMPOUT, the event will rally RVers and Volta-users around the company’s energy storage technology with a combination of events, including training seminars, outdoor adventures, a pub crawl, and a “Powered-by-Volta” concert with musician Jason Walsmith. The company’s user-friendly power systems allow RVers to eliminate generators while camping or boondocking.

“We’re excited to bring all these people together to rally around this tech that’s had such a huge impact on the lives of so many van enthusiasts,” said Jack Johnson, CTO and co-founder of Volta Power Systems. “This is the first time we’ve hosted an event like this for end-users, and we’re pretty sure this is the first event of this type bringing together Volta-lovers with RVs from any manufacturer. The support has been incredible!”

So far, over 50 Volta-equipped vans have signed up to attend the event, each one capable of running A/C, 120V appliances, entertainment and more without using a generator or plugging into shore power. Conservative estimates show that in the one long weekend that attendees plan to congregate, Volta’s systems will prevent approximately 28,000 lbs of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere from what traditionally would require generators.

Event attendees are invited to tour Volta’s headquarters and attend an educational deep-dive into lithium-ion technology with Jack Johnson, Volta’s co-founder and CTO. There will also be talks and Q&A sessions with Scott Watson of the YouTube channel Go Small, Live Large! As of writing, his YouTube following numbers over 21,000 subscribers and 100 videos. Watson lives full-time in his Volta-equipped Class B van and teaches others tips and tricks for living on the road, including how to optimize Volta’s li-ion system. He also provides educational training on the Volta system to RV dealers and OEMs across the country.

“As a full-time traveler I know the power of total freedom that my Volta advanced lithium energy system brings to my camper van travel experience,” Watson said. “I am delighted to be part of the Volta Campout helping others get even more from their Volta system to further achieve their travel dreams.”

Also attending the CAMPOUT will be van lifers Jason and Emma Walsmith. The couple purchased their Volta-equipped Storyteller Overland MODE, lovingly christened “Falkor,” in 2020 so Jason could host intimate concerts around the country as part of his socially-distanced “I’ll Play Anywhere, Man” tour. Jason will be performing at the CAMPOUT in a special “Powered by Volta” concert, running his audio system and lighting off his van’s Volta system.

In total, there are nearly 5,000 Volta-equipped vehicles on the road to date. Estimates show approximately 23 million pounds of carbon emissions mitigated annually from Volta systems eliminating auxiliary generators on those vehicles.

The event runs from Thursday, August 4, 2022, through Sunday, August 7, 2022, in Holland, MI. For more information and to sign up for the event, visit voltapowersystems.com/volta-campout. RSVPs close at midnight on June 30.

About Volta Power Systems

Founded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to midsize businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicles. OEMs trust Volta to deliver leading-edge, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end-users. For more information, visit https://voltapowersystems.com/.

