Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / VoltaGrid Closes USD $100 Million Equity Raise

VoltaGrid Closes USD $100 Million Equity Raise

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VoltaGrid LLC (“VoltaGrid” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of an equity raise of $100 million USD ($127.2 million CAD) that includes strategic, follow-on investments from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”), Longbow Capital, Pilot Company, and Walter Ventures.

VoltaGrid was founded in 2020 by a seasoned energy-service team to provide innovative electric power solutions that increase reliability and reduce emissions for pressure pumping, remote mining, utility and distributed generation applications. The Company’s proven platform continues to make a meaningful contribution to decarbonization while providing turnkey micro-grids that consist of high-efficiency natural gas engines, large scale portable energy storage, natural gas processing solutions and grid power connectivity.

“We continue to be excited about partnering with these leading ESG-focused capital providers while executing our mandate across multiple sectors,” said Nathan Ough, VoltaGrid’s Chief Executive Officer. “By capitalizing on our proven technology, we will continue to provide pressure pumping companies a more efficient electrification solution to deliver improved ESG performance for operators.”

“Longbow continues to be a long-term supporter of the VoltaGrid team and the work that the company has completed to engineer, develop and execute their next generation low carbon, industrial scale, remote power generation strategy. VoltaGrid’s strong customer relationships, track record of execution and commitment to providing decarbonization solutions to multiple end users enables their customers to make profitable business decisions while also meeting their ESG goals,” said Tyson Birchall, Managing Director, Longbow Capital.

VoltaGrid is currently executing on a significant growth plan across North America including the launch of its grid reinforcement business in the ERCOT market and gas services business. The company continues to foster long term partnerships with key organizations that are focused on reducing their carbon footprint and future capital requirements.

Pilot Company Vice President of Business Development and Strategy John Tully said, “VoltaGrid is a partner to Pilot that aligns with our efforts to serve the energy, fuel and trucking industries. The Company’s focus on providing best in class environmental solutions through new technology and engineering while putting safety first aligns with Pilot’s corporate goals of benefiting our team members, stakeholders and customers.”

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that has developed an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid’s fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

www.voltagrid.com

For more information contact:

Nathan Ough
President & CEO
VoltaGrid LLC
E: Nathan.Ough@VoltaGrid.com

Robert Norris
Chief Financial Officer
VoltaGrid LLC
E: Robert.Norris@VoltaGrid.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.