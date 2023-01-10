As companies engage Voltera to build EV infrastructure, EV maintenance is now on tap

Herndon, Virginia, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltera, a company that develops and operates electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities as a full-service turnkey solution for clients, today announced a strategic partnership with EV fleet maintenance leader Amerit Fleet Solutions. This nationwide partnership will provide comprehensive mobile fleet maintenance support onsite at EV charging sites that Voltera builds for its clients.

Voltera’s partnership with Amerit includes inspections, maintenance, and technical support, performed on location as vehicles are charging in Voltera’s charging sites nationwide. This is one of many amenities and services that can be added as Voltera builds EV infrastructure for its clients, helping to minimize fleet downtime and improve fleet operations.

Amerit’s EV Ready Technician Program ensures technicians have undergone extensive training and are certified to perform necessary maintenance and repair on the newest electric vehicles across a broad range of OEMs. Specially trained technicians are essential for EVs, which have different safety, inspection, and maintenance requirements than traditional vehicles. Fleet operators will gain significant benefits, like increased uptime, safety and reliability, when this service is packaged as part of the charging facility.

“Amerit is an industry leader in fleet maintenance and has demonstrated a laser focus on the new area of EV fleet maintenance,” said Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “Voltera is not just deploying charging; we are managing operations on behalf of our customers which includes bringing strategic partners to the table, like Amerit, to maximize vehicle availability.”

“We’re happy to partner with Voltera and simplify the maintenance and support of Electric Fleet Vehicles by bringing comprehensive services directly to their charging depots,” said Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit Fleet Solutions. “Amerit will continue to execute on its industry-leading EV fleet support program, which alleviates the burden and complexity of maintaining these complex vehicles and ensures maximum uptime.”

As a turnkey solution provider, Voltera enables businesses to rapidly scale EV fleets, without investing significant time and upfront capital on EV chargers, hardware, and related infrastructure. Voltera accomplishes this by managing site selection, site acquisition, power procurement, facility design and construction, charging hardware and software deployment, operations, and maintenance. The company provides EV charging facilities as a service, shouldering the capital investment expense so customers can instead focus capital on their operations. Voltera is on track to fund construction and operation of billions of dollars of EV charging facilities serving many types of businesses, including the drayage, regional haul, short haul, last mile delivery, ride hailing, and autonomous transportation sectors.

About Voltera

Voltera sites, builds, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities to enable EV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest several billion, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit volterapower.com.

About Amerit Fleet Solutions

Amerit’s trusted and respected team of fleet maintenance professionals leverage a nationwide infrastructure paired with electric and alternative fuel expertise, to provide custom-built maintenance programs to fleets across the country. Our team of highly skilled technicians and managers provide maintenance and repair programs to over 165,000 vehicles to improve clients’ fleet uptime, safety, and reliability. Amerit’s comprehensive and innovative service solutions, paired with a customized approach driven by core values of partnership and integrity, deliver peace-of-mind to customers while keeping their assets on the road, anywhere across the country. For more information, please visit ameritfleetsolutions.com.

Amerit Media Contact:

Karen Vinton

Amerit Fleet Solutions

415-755-3302

Kvinton@ameritfleet.com

Voltera Contact Information

Voltera, Inc.

2201 Cooperative Way, Suite 400

Herndon, VA 20171

volterapower.com

Media Contact

Lawren Markle

Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA) for Voltera

424-224-5364 | lawren.markle@gladstein.org

