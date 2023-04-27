The Turnkey Service Provider Acquires Three-Story Parking Garage to Install 40 DC Fast Charging Stalls and Will Operate the Facility for a Light-Duty Fleet Customer

A view inside 1700 Pine Street, San Francisco where Voltera is building an EV charging facility A view inside 1700 Pine Street, San Francisco where Voltera is building an EV charging facility

Herndon, VA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltera, a leading electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure solution provider, has announced its acquisition of a three-story parking garage located at 1700 Pine St in San Francisco, California. Voltera selected this location based on immediate proximity to downtown San Francisco and its position with ease of access to major thoroughfares. This fully leased facility, which will serve a specific customer operating a light-duty fleet, is slated to come online in early 2024, and will feature 40 DC fast charging (DCFC) stalls split between the three floors. This is one of several sites in active development, with more announcements coming in the near future.

The new charging facility will utilize Voltera’s charging management software to manage access and charging of vehicles to ensure a seamless charging experience for EV owners. Voltera plans to install. DC Fast Chargers with 180KW power output making it ideal for fast recharging of light-duty vehicles. There will also be on-site office space and break areas to support fleet employees.

Hannah Jacobus, VP of Real Estate and Site Development at Voltera, commented, “We are excited to announce our acquisition of the 1700 Pine St facility in San Francisco. This investment not only secures a prime location approved for operation of an EV charging facility in a tight real estate market but also showcases Voltera’s expertise in EV infrastructure development”

Voltera’s Phase 1 is already completed, allowing the customer to begin preliminary operations at the facility, including vehicle flow. The company is currently procuring power and planning is in process for PG&E to perform infrastructure upgrades. The design is completed and approved by the San Francisco Planning Commission, and the second phase of the project will involve adding chargers, electrical terminations, and transformer upgrades.

The new charging facility at 1700 Pine St is part of Voltera’s commitment to providing turnkey EV charging solutions that enable businesses to rapidly scale EV fleets without investing significant time and upfront capital. Voltera accomplishes this by managing site acquisition, power procurement, facility design and construction, permitting, charging hardware and software deployment, operations, and maintenance.

The company provides EV charging facilities as a service, shouldering the capital investment expense so customers can instead focus capital on their operations. Voltera has billions of dollars of capital backing, which will fund construction and operation of EV charging facilities serving many types of businesses, including the drayage, regional haul, short haul, last mile delivery, ride hailing, and autonomous transportation sectors.



###



About Voltera

Voltera sites, builds, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose charging facilities to enable EV deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest several billion, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the EV infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit volterapower.com.

Attachment

A view inside 1700 Pine Street, San Francisco where Voltera is building an EV charging facility

CONTACT: Lawren Markle GNA, for Voltera 424-224-5364 lawren.markle@gladstein.org