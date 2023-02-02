MANITOWOC, Wis. and LAWRENCE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electric vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, announced its Voltrek subsidiary has secured a $1.5 million contract for the design and installation of EV charging infrastructure to support an EV School Bus Pilot program for a large municipal school district.

The pilot program – which includes EV charging infrastructure engineered to support the initial deployment of 20 electric school buses and future expansion of up to 145 electric school buses – utilizes the latest in DC fast-charging equipment and highlights Voltrek’s capability to support large-scale fleet conversion to electrification.

Voltrek President, Kathleen Connors, commented, “We are honored to supply critical EV charging infrastructure to kick-start the conversion of a diesel-powered bus fleet to clean, quiet, and reliable electric power. We look forward to supporting our customer’s goal to electrify their entire bus fleet by 2030.”

Orion CEO, Mike Jenkins, stated, “Voltrek is a pioneer in the EV charging industry with over a decade of success on projects throughout the nation. Their engineering, design, installation, service, and maintenance capabilities are a perfect fit for the electrification goals of this school bus pilot program. Supporting our customers’ sustainability, efficiency and carbon reduction efforts over the long term is our core mission at Orion and Voltrek.”

This project is a collaborative effort with Voltrek partners. The EV charging deployment is being partially funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about Orion’s ESG priorities, goals, and progress here or visit Orion’s website at orionlighting.com.

