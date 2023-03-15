Voltus named a leader in multiple categories; Highlights the breadth and diversity of Voltus’s VPP platform, including ranking highest in number of VPPs

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) software platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, today announced that it has been named a leader in multiple categories in the Wood Mackenzie Virtual Power Plant Market Report . The report analyzes the current VPP market in the US and Canada, based on a database of over 500 VPP projects. Voltus is one of only six companies listed in all three categories – Market Interface, VPP Operator, and DER Platform.

Wood Mackenzie Virtual Power Plant Market Report highlights:

Voltus ranks highest in the number of VPPs that include commercial and industrial customers. Voltus ranks highest in the number of VPPs offered by a DER Platform which is not a thermostat provider. Voltus is the only aggregator delivering directly to SPP. Voltus is a leader in providing access to RTOs across the US and Canada, ranking second in number of VPPs by market interface. Voltus is a leader in the operation of storage assets, serving as the second largest VPP operator in number of VPPs utilizing stationary batteries. Voltus is a leading VPP operator in California, ranking first in the number of operational VPPs in the region. Voltus’s capacity in MISO of over 1.3 GW is one of the five largest VPPs in the US. Since inception in 2016, Voltus has grown to manage over 4 GW of flexible capacity, ranking fourth largest in the report.

“We recognized Voltus as a leader due to its breadth of VPP services and integrations with all wholesale power markets in the US and Canada,” said Ben Hertz-Shargel, Global Head of Grid Edge, Wood Mackenzie. “In addition, Voltus is rapidly innovating, not just in the commercial and industrial sector, but also in connecting fast-growing DER classes – like residential smart thermostats, stationary storage, and EVSE, to the grid.”

“Voltus is honored to be included in the Wood Mackenzie report alongside other established leaders in our industry. The report affirms Voltus’s leadership position as a fast-growing, scalable, asset agnostic VPP operator,” says Voltus’s Chief Product Officer, Dana Guernsey. “The report also highlights Voltus’s core competency as a Market Interface, which Wood Mackenzie views as a “force multiplier” for DER monetization. As strain on the grid increases and grid operators urgently need resources, Voltus is positioned to deploy VPPs at maximum scale and speed to meet capacity, energy, and ancillary services needs across markets.”

Voltus is the leading DER software technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting over 4 GW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.