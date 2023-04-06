US Representative Sean Casten and former FERC Chairmen Neil Chatterjee and Jon Wellinghoff will attend Voltus’s in-person summit for customers in the Washington, D.C. area on April 25, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Voltus, Inc. (“Voltus”), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, today announced that it will host a free in-person customer event, The Future of Energy Summit, in the D.C. area on Tuesday, April 25 from 10 am-1:30 pm ET.

The event includes the following speakers:

U.S. Representative Sean Casten served on the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis from 2019-2023; he currently serves on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, Vice-Chair of the New Democrat Coalition Climate Change Task Force, Vice-Chair of the Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition, and he is a co-sponsor of the Responsive Energy Demand Unlocks Clean Energy (REDUCE) Act

Neil Chatterjee, former FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) Chairman and integral player in the passage of major energy, highway, and agriculture legislation, including FERC Order 2222, expanding access of DERs to wholesale electricity markets

Jon Wellinghoff, Voltus’s Chief Regulatory Officer and longest serving FERC Chairman, responsible for critical FERC Orders integrating demand response and energy storage into wholesale electricity markets, and named by Fortnightly as one of the ten most influential individuals since 1990 who have had the greatest impact on the electric utility industry

The Future of Energy Summit is an in-person event beginning with a panel discussion moderated by Gregg Dixon, Voltus’s CEO, on the future of the energy landscape, how past and current regulatory changes are shaping that landscape, and what current legislation is being put in place to secure a cost-effective, clean, and reliable energy future for commercial and industrial organizations.

The panel discussion will be followed by a session led by Voltus’s Chief Product Officer, Dana Guernsey and Chief Revenue Officer, Todd Krause, on the future of Voltus’s technology platform and its role in delivering more cash to customers while building a more reliable and sustainable electricity grid.

The event will be hosted at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia. An RSVP by April 14, 2023 is required to attend the event. Customers and partners can RSVP here .

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading distributed energy resource technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting over 4 GW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .