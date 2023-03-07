Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market Surges as Demand for Advanced Medical Technologies

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market is valued at around 927.3 Million in 2022 and Sales of the Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market are set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.9% and be valued at around US$ 1.7 Billion by 2033.

The Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market is an increasingly lucrative and growing sector. Volumetric infusion pumps are medical devices that deliver fluids, such as nutrients and medications, in precise, controlled doses. They are used to enhance patient safety and reduce the risk of over- or under-injection of medication. Volumetric infusion pumps are commonly used in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, physician offices and home health care settings.

The U.S. accounts for around 35.7% share of the global market in 2022. Europe accounts for around 33.0% share of the global Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market in 2022. The China market held a share of about 2.1% in the global volumetric infusion pumps market in 2022. The volumetric infusion pumps industry in Russia held around 4.7% market share in 2022.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33348

In recent years, advancements in technology have enabled volumetric infusion pumps to become more efficient, accurate and reliable. For instance, they now feature a wide range of features such as wireless capability, advanced alarm systems and even ambulatory pumps that can be worn on the body for extended periods of time. Volumetric infusion pumps are also becoming increasingly user friendly with intuitive interfaces that allow for easy programming and monitoring. Additionally, these devices can now be equipped with additional sensors which provide data about the patient’s vital signs or surrounding environment which can be used to adjust medication dosages accordingly.

Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market Strategies

The volumetric infusion pumps market is highly competitive, and companies operating in this market are adopting various strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Here are some of the strategies being adopted by players in the volumetric infusion pumps market:

Product Innovation : Companies are continuously innovating their product offerings to cater to the changing needs of customers. They are investing heavily in research and development to develop new products that are more efficient, user-friendly, and have advanced features.

: Companies are continuously innovating their product offerings to cater to the changing needs of customers. They are investing heavily in research and development to develop new products that are more efficient, user-friendly, and have advanced features. Strategic Partnerships : Players in the volumetric infusion pumps market are forming strategic partnerships with other companies to expand their market reach and strengthen their product portfolio. These partnerships help companies to gain access to new markets, technologies, and customers.

: Players in the volumetric infusion pumps market are forming strategic partnerships with other companies to expand their market reach and strengthen their product portfolio. These partnerships help companies to gain access to new markets, technologies, and customers. Merger and Acquisition: Many companies are also acquiring or merging with other companies to gain a competitive edge in the market. This strategy allows companies to expand their product portfolio, enter new markets, and leverage the strengths of the merged entities.

Many companies are also acquiring or merging with other companies to gain a competitive edge in the market. This strategy allows companies to expand their product portfolio, enter new markets, and leverage the strengths of the merged entities. Geographic Expansion : Companies are expanding their geographical presence by establishing new sales offices, distribution channels, and manufacturing facilities. This strategy helps companies to tap into new markets and increase their customer base.

: Companies are expanding their geographical presence by establishing new sales offices, distribution channels, and manufacturing facilities. This strategy helps companies to tap into new markets and increase their customer base. Offering Value-added Services : Companies are also offering value-added services to differentiate their products from their competitors. These services include installation, maintenance, and repair services, training programs, and software solutions that improve the efficiency of infusion pumps.

: Companies are also offering value-added services to differentiate their products from their competitors. These services include installation, maintenance, and repair services, training programs, and software solutions that improve the efficiency of infusion pumps. Pricing Strategies : Players in the market are adopting various pricing strategies to remain competitive. Some companies are offering lower prices to gain market share, while others are charging premium prices for their advanced products and value-added services.

: Players in the market are adopting various pricing strategies to remain competitive. Some companies are offering lower prices to gain market share, while others are charging premium prices for their advanced products and value-added services. Branding and Marketing: Companies are investing in branding and marketing activities to build brand awareness and promote their products. They are using various channels such as social media, trade shows, and print and digital advertising to reach out to their target audience.

Get Full Access of this Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33348

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented by type, application, end-user, and region.

By type, the market can be divided into stationary and portable infusion pumps. The stationary pumps held the largest share of the market in 2020 due to their extensive use in hospitals and clinics. However, the portable pumps segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years due to increasing demand for home healthcare.

By application, the market can be categorized into chemotherapy, diabetes, gastroenterology, pediatrics, and others. The chemotherapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 due to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide.

By end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, home healthcare, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 due to their high patient footfall and greater affordability for expensive medical devices. However, the home healthcare segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years due to increasing demand for personalized healthcare services.

Regional Analysis: The global volumetric infusion pumps market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2020 due to factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for home healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about chronic diseases, and growing demand for advanced medical devices.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33348

Volumetric Infusion Pumps Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Healthcare : The demand for home healthcare services is increasing due to factors such as an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and advancements in medical technology. Volumetric infusion pumps are widely used in home healthcare settings to deliver medications, fluids, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream of patients. Companies can tap into this growing demand by offering portable and user-friendly infusion pumps that can be easily operated by patients or caregivers.

: The demand for home healthcare services is increasing due to factors such as an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and advancements in medical technology. Volumetric infusion pumps are widely used in home healthcare settings to deliver medications, fluids, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream of patients. Companies can tap into this growing demand by offering portable and user-friendly infusion pumps that can be easily operated by patients or caregivers. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing globally, driving the demand for volumetric infusion pumps. These pumps are widely used to deliver chemotherapy drugs, insulin, and other medications to patients with chronic diseases. Companies can develop specialized infusion pumps that cater to the specific needs of patients with chronic diseases, such as adjustable flow rates and multiple drug delivery options.

: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing globally, driving the demand for volumetric infusion pumps. These pumps are widely used to deliver chemotherapy drugs, insulin, and other medications to patients with chronic diseases. Companies can develop specialized infusion pumps that cater to the specific needs of patients with chronic diseases, such as adjustable flow rates and multiple drug delivery options. Advancements in Technology : The development of advanced technologies such as wireless connectivity, smart sensors, and data analytics is driving the demand for advanced infusion pumps. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of patients, improve the accuracy of drug delivery, and reduce the risk of medication errors. Companies can invest in research and development to develop advanced infusion pumps that integrate with electronic medical records and other healthcare systems.

: The development of advanced technologies such as wireless connectivity, smart sensors, and data analytics is driving the demand for advanced infusion pumps. These technologies enable real-time monitoring of patients, improve the accuracy of drug delivery, and reduce the risk of medication errors. Companies can invest in research and development to develop advanced infusion pumps that integrate with electronic medical records and other healthcare systems. Emerging Markets : Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities for companies in the volumetric infusion pumps market. The rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for advanced medical devices are driving the demand for infusion pumps in these regions. Companies can tap into these opportunities by establishing a strong distribution network, developing localized products, and offering value-added services.

: Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America present significant growth opportunities for companies in the volumetric infusion pumps market. The rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for advanced medical devices are driving the demand for infusion pumps in these regions. Companies can tap into these opportunities by establishing a strong distribution network, developing localized products, and offering value-added services. Focus on Patient Safety: Patient safety is a critical factor in the healthcare industry, and companies operating in the volumetric infusion pumps market can differentiate themselves by offering products that prioritize patient safety. Infusion pumps with features such as anti-free flow protection, occlusion detection, and air-in-line detection can reduce the risk of adverse events and improve patient outcomes. Companies can also offer training programs and support services to healthcare professionals to ensure the safe and effective use of infusion pumps.

Other Trending Reports:

Cranio Maxillofacial Implants Market

Cleanroom Technology Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market

Ostomy Care Accessories Market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Adhesion Barriers Market

Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market

Alcohol Breathalyzer Drug Testing Equipment Market

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com